LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 4,104,630 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,104,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,152,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.63% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $244,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.4 %

PARA stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.