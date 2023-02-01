LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $44,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

