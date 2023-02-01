LSV Asset Management Buys 76,800 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $40,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

