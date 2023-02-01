LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Kellogg worth $38,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

