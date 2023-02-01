LSV Asset Management Has $48.98 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $48,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after buying an additional 1,022,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

