LSV Asset Management Has $51.88 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $51,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 179,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

