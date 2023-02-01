LSV Asset Management Has $52.10 Million Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.69% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $52,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 66.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 66.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 302.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE EPC opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

