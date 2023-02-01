LSV Asset Management Has $70.69 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.49% of Toll Brothers worth $70,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

