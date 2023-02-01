LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $39,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Bunge Stock Up 2.1 %

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

