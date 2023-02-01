LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,262 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $59,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after buying an additional 440,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $122,303,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 968,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.29.

NYSE OSK opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

