LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $48,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 96,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

