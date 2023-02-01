LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $56,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.