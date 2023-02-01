LSV Asset Management Sells 106,000 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Evergy worth $50,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Evergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

