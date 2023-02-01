LSV Asset Management Sells 11,700 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,664,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $53,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ASB stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

