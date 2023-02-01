LSV Asset Management Sells 20,300 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.86% of Popular worth $46,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Popular by 43.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Popular by 98.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.
Popular Price Performance
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Popular (BPOP)
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.