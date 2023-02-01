LSV Asset Management Sells 2,120 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of AutoZone worth $67,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,438.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,434.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,322.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.