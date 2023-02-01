LSV Asset Management Sells 28,335 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.77% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $43,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,933,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 599,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 464,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 414,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 183,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

