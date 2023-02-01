LSV Asset Management Sells 33,000 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.69% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $52,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

