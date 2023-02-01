LSV Asset Management Sells 47,300 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.28% of Lazard worth $45,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 82.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity

Lazard Price Performance

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.