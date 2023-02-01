LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,774,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,970 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $62,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

