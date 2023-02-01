Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.20. Lufax shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 2,982,965 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HSBC cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

