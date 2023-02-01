Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 4.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.78. 305,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,847. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

