Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $6.25 at Citigroup

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

