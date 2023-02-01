Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 29,884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 110,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 76,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,193. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

