Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.