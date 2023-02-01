Lumi Credits 1-Day Volume Reaches $240.75 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $240.75 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

