M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Articles

