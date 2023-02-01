Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,501. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Insider Activity

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

