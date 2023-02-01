Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Head to Head Survey

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares TIM and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TIM
|$3.35 billion
|1.68
|$547.96 million
|$0.81
|14.30
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|$314.01 million
|0.28
|-$520.82 million
|N/A
|N/A
TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares TIM and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TIM
|10.45%
|7.64%
|3.71%
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TIM and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TIM
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
TIM currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
3.6% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
TIM beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About TIM
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.