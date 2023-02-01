Mammoth (MMT) Price Up 26% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and $22,105.32 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00215077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00282313 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,892.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.