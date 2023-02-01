ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 guidance to $1.61-1.71 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.71 EPS.

Shares of MAN opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

