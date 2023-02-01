Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.46 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and approximately $558,845.60 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00027337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

