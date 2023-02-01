Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.72. 795,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,096. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

