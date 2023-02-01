Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 576.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.05. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

