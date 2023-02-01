Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 576.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance
NYSE MMC opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.05. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
