Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $2,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.99. 367,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,033. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

