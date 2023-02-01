Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.40. 226,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.54. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.44.

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,695.

About Martinrea International

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.