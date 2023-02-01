Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.14

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 838997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Mason Industrial Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 3,152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,667 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 527,616 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 331,767 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $4,606,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

