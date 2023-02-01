Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 600 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $19,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,105,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,779,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 7,574 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $255,092.32.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $66,576.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $161,640.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $323,424.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00.

Tucows Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TCX stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in Tucows by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,712,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

