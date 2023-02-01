Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $370.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.16. The stock has a market cap of $356.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

