Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Match Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Match Group Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $121.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,474,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,799,000 after purchasing an additional 526,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,703,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,615,000 after buying an additional 59,188 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.