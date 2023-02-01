Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Match Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Match Group Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $121.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.46.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
