Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 420.38% from the company’s current price.
Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance
MTNB opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.96. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.