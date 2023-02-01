Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 420.38% from the company’s current price.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

MTNB opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.96. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 14.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

