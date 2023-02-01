Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

