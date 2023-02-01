Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.