McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.85

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.85 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24.15 ($0.30). McBride shares last traded at GBX 24.15 ($0.30), with a volume of 37,215 shares changing hands.

McBride Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £39.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.91.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

