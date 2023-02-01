McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $292.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.61. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

