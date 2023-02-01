McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 2.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in McKesson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 101,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.39. 436,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $255.00 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.20.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

