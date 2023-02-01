Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 45.4% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 59,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 256.4% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

