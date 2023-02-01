Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,201. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

