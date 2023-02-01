MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $34.66 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $34.66 million and $1.53 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,495,410,814 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02267907 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,665,585.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

