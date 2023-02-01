Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

